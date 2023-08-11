Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.