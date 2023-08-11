Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Fidelma Russo Sells 365 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $774.09. 227,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,258. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $821.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $779.50 and its 200-day moving average is $735.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Equinix by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

