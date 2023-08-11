Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $12.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s previous close.

EHAB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Enhabit has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $16.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

In related news, EVP Ronald Leroy Langham, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $119,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,492.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enhabit by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

