EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. EnerSys updated its Q2 guidance to $1.77-1.87 EPS.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS stock traded down $11.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.94. 1,222,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,421. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

