Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

