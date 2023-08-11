Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.008.
Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.
Enerplus Trading Down 3.0 %
Enerplus stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERF
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enerplus
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Growing Margin Apparel Stocks To Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.