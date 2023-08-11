Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Enerplus Trading Down 3.0 %

Enerplus stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enerplus by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

