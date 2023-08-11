Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Motco bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $34,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.4 %

ET stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,930,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,457,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.