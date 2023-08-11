Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ENR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,801. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The business had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,826,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,797,000 after buying an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,547,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,738,000 after buying an additional 195,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,443,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,521,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

