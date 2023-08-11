Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $600.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $517.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.50. The company had a trading volume of 289,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,483. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The stock has a market cap of $498.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 752,017 shares of company stock valued at $356,230,646 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9,738.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 236,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

