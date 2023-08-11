Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELEEF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELEEF

Element Fleet Management Trading Up 0.3 %

About Element Fleet Management

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.