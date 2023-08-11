Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $9.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

ELAN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,102,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,427,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.60, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

