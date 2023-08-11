Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading 10.6% Higher

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Trading Up 12.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.