eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in eBay by 50.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in eBay by 82.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

