Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECCC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Point Credit

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 3,000 shares of Eagle Point Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

