Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Shares Up 3.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.86. 1,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

