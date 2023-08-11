DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Gap Down to $37.76

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.76, but opened at $32.50. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $32.31, with a volume of 148,525 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXPE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DXP Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.27 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter worth $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 466,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 45.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

