Durable Capital Partners Lp Sells 42,247 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUOL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.81. 334,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.37 and a beta of 0.36. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Duolingo by 19.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

