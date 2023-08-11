Dunxin Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Stock Price Down 4%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 353,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 274,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the microfinance lending business in the People's Republic of China. It offers consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans to micro sized enterprises, SMEs, sole proprietors, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

