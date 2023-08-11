DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Citigroup

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of DKNG opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,362,766 shares of company stock valued at $38,425,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

