Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $38.04

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.04, but opened at $39.42. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 1,870,455 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $718.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

