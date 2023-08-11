Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP David H. Sampsell Sells 6,922 Shares

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $212,713.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Digi International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DGII opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digi International by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 928,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,569,000 after buying an additional 601,171 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,575,000 after acquiring an additional 384,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Digi International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 391,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Digi International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in Digi International by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

