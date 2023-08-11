Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

NYSE:RL opened at $123.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day moving average of $118.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 119,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 49,756 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 35.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,012.9% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

