Desjardins Weighs in on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst A. Leon now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7.33 million for the quarter.

