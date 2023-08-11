Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT Lowered to $31.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 548,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,927. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.89.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,332 shares of company stock worth $681,027 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,573,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,421,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

