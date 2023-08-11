Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,649,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,332 shares of company stock valued at $681,027 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

