Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 183 at Credit Suisse Group

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 159 ($2.03) to GBX 183 ($2.34) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 88 ($1.12) to GBX 104 ($1.33) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 110 ($1.41) to GBX 115 ($1.47) in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 135 ($1.73) to GBX 140 ($1.79) in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF remained flat at $1.56 during trading on Friday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

