Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09, reports. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

