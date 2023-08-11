DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00188744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00049757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003475 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

