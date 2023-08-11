Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 522 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX traded down $11.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $507.49. The company had a trading volume of 406,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.