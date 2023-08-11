Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,024 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 86,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 44,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 78,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.75. 3,727,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,122. The firm has a market cap of $252.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

