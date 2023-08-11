Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,854,931.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $7,250,938. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 969,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.