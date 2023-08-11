Decatur Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 151,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 16.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.66. 3,914,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

