Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.7% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

Shares of KLAC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $496.29. 923,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,171. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $517.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

