Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $112.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Datadog from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.48.

Datadog Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.16. 384,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,140,442. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $118.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,002,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $1,103,930.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,002,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,949 shares of company stock worth $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after buying an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after buying an additional 945,516 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

