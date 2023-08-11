Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $521.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.48 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,366. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.99.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $588,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $122,532.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,247,699.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,949 shares of company stock valued at $62,761,561. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Datadog by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.