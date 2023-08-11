Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$368,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.89.
Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. Darelle Online Solutions Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
