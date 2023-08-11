CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $162.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $169.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.