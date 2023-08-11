Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $204.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,735. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.