Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock worth $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $13.94 on Friday, hitting $806.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,694. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $761.40. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

