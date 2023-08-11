Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 5,095 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,521,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.80. 8,427,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,043,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

