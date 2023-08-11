Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,382,719 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,551,946,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after buying an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,246,752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,817,000 after buying an additional 107,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.86. 725,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,162. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $346.92 and its 200 day moving average is $327.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.57 and a 1 year high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

