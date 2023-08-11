Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $353.00. 2,601,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,347. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

