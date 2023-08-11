Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $859,000 Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Amarin worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of AMRN remained flat at $1.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,580. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

