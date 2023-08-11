Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 25,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $109,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,063. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.32) to GBX 4,440 ($56.74) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.51) to GBX 4,000 ($51.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.87) to GBX 2,920 ($37.32) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

