Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 83.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $34.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $651.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $643.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $561.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

