Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,867,000 after buying an additional 952,711 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,917,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.36 and a 200-day moving average of $385.44. The firm has a market cap of $327.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

