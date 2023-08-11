Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $209.00

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $208.38, with a volume of 63681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,719,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

