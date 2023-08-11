CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

CSP has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Price Performance

CSP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. CSP has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSPI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,827 shares of company stock worth $83,904 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.