CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.25. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 33,668 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Stories

