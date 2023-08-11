CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

CRWD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $203.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of -227.48, a PEG ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.96.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

